Recap: Red Wings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning earned another standings point but fell to their Atlantic Division opponent Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Friday.
Anthony Cirelli scored the lone first goal of the first period on an in-tight chance just over a minute into the game, but the Red Wings tied the score 4:07 into the second period on Patrick Kane’s shot from the high slot.
Detroit took a lead when the puck bounced off the glass behind Tampa Bay’s net and found its way into the net. Tampa Bay had their own good bounce minutes later when Gage Goncalves tied the game with 2:12 left in the second period on a redirection with his skate.
Goncalves’ second goal of the night made it 3-2 early in the third period before Detroit tied the game again with seven minutes left in regulation.
Marco Kasper won the game in overtime.
Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 22 saves, while Alex Lyon had 18 for Detroit.
Tampa Bay is now 45-26-8 this season and will host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.
Scoring summary
First period
TBL 1, DET 0
1:01 Anthony Cirelli (27) - Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh
Brandon Hagel’s neutral zone pass sent linemate Anthony Cirelli on a short breakaway, and Cirelli fought through a stick lift before burying the opening goal 61 seconds into Friday’s game.
Shots on goal: TBL 9, DET 9
Second period
TBL 1, DET 1
4:07 Patrick Kane (21) - Marco Kasper, Craig Smith
The Red Wings tied the game early in period two, when a Lightning poke check sent the puck to Patrick Kane in the high slot. Kane scored on his shot from the left hashmark.
DET 2, TBL 1
16:37 Tyler Motte (4) - Justin Holl
The Red Wings took their first lead of the night when a shot went off the glass behind the net and bounced back into the crease before sliding into the Lightning goal.
DET 2, TBL 2
17:48 Gage Goncalves (7) - Unassisted
Tampa Bay tied the game with a fortunate bounce of their own, as Gage Goncalves pressured a loose puck in front of Detroit’s net, where it ricocheted off his skate and slid through Lyon’s legs.
Shots on goal: TBL 8, DET 5
Third period
TBL 3, DET 2
1:37 Goncalves (8) - Hagel, Cirelli
Goncalves’ second goal of the game was on a rush to the net early in the third period. His snap shot beat Lyon on the blocker side.
TBL 3, DET 3
12:59 Kasper (17) - Alex DeBrincat, Kane
Detroit tied the game again by scoring on a 2-on-1 rush that was finished by Marco Kasper.
Shots on goal: DET 10, TBL 4
Overtime
DET 4, TBL 3
3:22 Kasper (18) - Unassisted
Kasper won the game with his shot in overtime.
Total shots: DET 26, TBL 21