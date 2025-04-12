Recap: Red Wings 4, Lightning 3 - OT

The Tampa Bay Lightning earned another standings point but fell to their Atlantic Division opponent Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Friday.

Anthony Cirelli scored the lone first goal of the first period on an in-tight chance just over a minute into the game, but the Red Wings tied the score 4:07 into the second period on Patrick Kane’s shot from the high slot.

Detroit took a lead when the puck bounced off the glass behind Tampa Bay’s net and found its way into the net. Tampa Bay had their own good bounce minutes later when Gage Goncalves tied the game with 2:12 left in the second period on a redirection with his skate.

Goncalves’ second goal of the night made it 3-2 early in the third period before Detroit tied the game again with seven minutes left in regulation.

Marco Kasper won the game in overtime.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 22 saves, while Alex Lyon had 18 for Detroit.

Tampa Bay is now 45-26-8 this season and will host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, DET 0

1:01 Anthony Cirelli (27) - Brandon Hagel, Darren Raddysh

Brandon Hagel’s neutral zone pass sent linemate Anthony Cirelli on a short breakaway, and Cirelli fought through a stick lift before burying the opening goal 61 seconds into Friday’s game.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, DET 9

Second period

TBL 1, DET 1

4:07 Patrick Kane (21) - Marco Kasper, Craig Smith

The Red Wings tied the game early in period two, when a Lightning poke check sent the puck to Patrick Kane in the high slot. Kane scored on his shot from the left hashmark.

DET 2, TBL 1

16:37 Tyler Motte (4) - Justin Holl

The Red Wings took their first lead of the night when a shot went off the glass behind the net and bounced back into the crease before sliding into the Lightning goal.

DET 2, TBL 2

17:48 Gage Goncalves (7) - Unassisted

Tampa Bay tied the game with a fortunate bounce of their own, as Gage Goncalves pressured a loose puck in front of Detroit’s net, where it ricocheted off his skate and slid through Lyon’s legs.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, DET 5

Third period

TBL 3, DET 2

1:37 Goncalves (8) - Hagel, Cirelli

Goncalves’ second goal of the game was on a rush to the net early in the third period. His snap shot beat Lyon on the blocker side.

TBL 3, DET 3

12:59 Kasper (17) - Alex DeBrincat, Kane

Detroit tied the game again by scoring on a 2-on-1 rush that was finished by Marco Kasper.

Shots on goal: DET 10, TBL 4

Overtime

DET 4, TBL 3

3:22 Kasper (18) - Unassisted

Kasper won the game with his shot in overtime.

Total shots: DET 26, TBL 21