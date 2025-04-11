Nuts & Bolts: Friday night tilt against Detroit

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

When: Friday, April 11 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Wednesday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Yanni Gourde - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Nick Paul

Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Darren Raddysh

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face Atlantic Division opponent Detroit for the final time this season when the Red Wings visit AMALIE Arena on Friday...The Lightning are 2-1-0 against the Red Wings so far in 2024-25 and have outscored Detroit 13-4 in three games...Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay with 1-5—6 in three games against the Red Wings, and Brandon Hagel has 2-2—4...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has started all three games against Detroit this season, going 2-1-0 with a .953 save percentage and 1.69 goals against average...Tampa Bay is 40-37-5 all-time against Detroit, including 24-15-2 on home ice...The Lightning are 18-4-0 against Detroit at AMALIE Arena since the 2014-15 season...Kucherov is the franchise leader in scoring against Detroit with 21-31—52 in 39 games...Victor Hedman (5-36—41 in 47 GP) is third, and Brayden Point (20-15—35 in 37 GP) ranks fourth...Vasilevskiy is 16-5-0 with a .932 save percentage in his career versus Detroit, while Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .878 save percentage as a Bolt against the Red Wings.

Item of the Game

2025 Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Packs

Gear up for the Playoffs with the Lightning Playoff Pack, over a $80 value for $44.99. Plus, 1 in 10 packs receives an autographed player puck. Avaialble online only at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Sunday, April 13 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday, April 15 vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, April 17 at New York Rangers