Tampa Bay Lightning, Oak View Group announce multi-year strategic partnership to elevate fan experience at AMALIE Arena

TAMPA BAY – Vinik Sports Group (VSG) today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Oak View Group (OVG) to enhance the fan experience at AMALIE Arena.

Following a comprehensive request for proposal (RFP) process that invited several leading concessionaires to participate in a months-long evaluation, VSG selected OVG for its innovative approach to concessions, leadership in premium hospitality experiences, and vision for long-term growth.

"We are committed to excellence and always looking for ways to raise the bar when it comes to our fan experience," said Steve Griggs, CEO of VSG. "Our long-standing relationship with OVG gives us confidence in this partnership’s ability to further elevate our food and beverage offerings, and we are excited to work together to bring a diverse mix of fresh, innovative culinary experiences to hockey games, concerts and events."

AMALIE Arena is proud to be the first NHL venue to join the OVG Hospitality family. The partnership was driven by OVG’s fast-growing reputation for best-in-class food and beverage services and a shared commitment to innovation, entrepreneurial leadership and community impact. Known for excellence in concessions, premium hospitality and customer service, OVG aligns with VSG’s mission to deliver world-class fan experiences. OVG’s trusted and proven leadership, strong relationships and forward-thinking approach will help introduce new strategic partnerships to further enhance the arena’s offerings.

“We are honored that VSG and the Tampa Bay Lightning have chosen to partner with OVG. VSG is a championship organization and we will bring all of our resources and entrepreneurial spirit to the partnership,” said Chris Granger, President of OVG360. "Our shared commitment to culinary excellence and meaningful community impact will be showcased through elevated food and beverage offerings, authentic local partnerships, and immersive premium experiences. We are honored to be a part of the VSG and Lightning family, and eager to begin this work together."

OVG partners with like-minded venue owners, teams, and municipalities in creating transformative experiences for fans globally. With a diverse client list that features the likes of the Phoenix Suns, Las Vegas Raiders, Penn State University Athletics, Royal Albert Hall, and Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros, ranked Highest Attended Stadium in North America in 2024 by Pollstar, OVG’s commitment to culinary excellence spans some of the most interesting and iconic brands in entertainment.

The transition to OVG Hospitality will begin immediately, with both parties working closely to ensure a seamless handover. OVG’s contract, which will also include strategic, design, and operational support from OVG’s luxury, London-based catering subsidiary, Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, officially begins on July 1, 2025, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for food and beverage at AMALIE Arena.

“I want to acknowledge and thank Delaware North for their partnership,” said Griggs. “Their dedicated staff has served our fans for many years and we sincerely appreciate their contributions in elevating our organization. We are pleased that many of those full-time and part-time employees will have the opportunity to transition to work with OVG Hospitality.”

About Vinik Sports Group

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to AMALIE Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became AMALIE Arena in September 2014 when the family-owned, Tampa Bay-based AMALIE Oil Company partnered with Vinik and the Lightning. Since 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena, featuring a mostly private renovation of the publicly owned facility. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz joined the expanded ownership group of Vinik Sports Group in 2024, alongside Arctos, which initially joined in 2021. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing AMALIE Arena, Vinik Sports Group, through TBSE, manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.