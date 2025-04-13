Geekie motivated, grateful for call-up following time with AHL Syracuse

With the Tampa Bay Lightning morning skate on Sunday nearing its end, a familiar face took center stage to lead the team stretch.

Rookie forward Conor Geekie entered the center-ice circle to a warm reception of stick taps from his teammates, who welcomed back the 20-year-old forward after his recall from the American Hockey League (AHL) on Sunday morning.

“Everyone was pretty welcoming. Obviously it's been a little bit, so it's nice to kind of catch up,” Geekie said. “Guys are having families and stuff, so I’m congratulating them. But everyone's been pretty open arms.”

Sunday’s 6 p.m. game against the Buffalo Sabres is expected to be Geekie’s first game with the Lightning since Feb. 1. Tampa Bay’s youngest player scored six goals and six assists in his first 49 NHL games after making the roster out of training camp.

Geekie has spent the past two months with the Syracuse Crunch in the AHL, a stop that has included success and professional growth.

Geekie scored 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in 24 AHL games. His 11 goals tie him for fourth-most by any player in Syracuse this season.

“Super fun,” he said of playing for the Crunch. “I think getting to go down there, I obviously tried to take advantage of all the resources there. But again, it was so much fun. The guys were unreal, and obviously the coaching staff and the support was incredible.”

The past few months for Geekie have been about trying to improve however possible.

His core strength and skating have been two focuses for the young forward, areas helped by time with Lightning skating coach Barbara Underhill as well as director of skill development Randi Milani.

"We just try and pick everything apart,” Geekie said. “I ask a lot of questions, and I try to critique myself as much as possible. She (Underhill) does a great job with that, and she's the support I need when it comes to my skating, that’s for sure.”

Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Sunday morning said he is eager to see that improvement firsthand and also credited the Syracuse staff.

“One thing about the American Hockey League, and especially the operation that's run in our organization, it's been fantastic for development. Geeks has got a long career ahead of him, and to go down there and just get more minutes, more touches, being put in more situations than you’re afforded up here can do nothing but help him,” Cooper said.

With Syracuse, Geekie said his goal was initially to get back to the NHL quickly. Over time, he dedicated himself to focus on how he could improve and make a playoff push with the Crunch. He has played a big part in that effort, and Syracuse is nearing an AHL playoff berth.

Geekie credited Syracuse veterans Conor Sheary, Daniel Walcott and Gabriel Dumont for guiding him during his first stop in the AHL.

“Off the start, ‘How I could get back here’ was my thought,” Geekie said. “But then I think I just kind of put my head down and said, ‘Let's just see how far we can go with these guys.’ When I left, they were on a pretty hot streak, right?...I think we've done a really good job down there. They've opened me with open arms down there, too.”

Geekie can be a boost for a Lightning roster currently dealing with multiple injuries, and his recall provides the team some flexibility up front. He skated on a line with Gage Goncalves and Nick Paul during Sunday’s skate.

With the Lightning preparing for what they hope is another long Stanley Cup Playoffs run, an opportunity has been presented to Geekie with three games left in the regular season. Those around him are excited to see what he can add to Tampa Bay’s roster late in the year.

“He's excelled down there,” Cooper said. “And the bottom line is when we start getting injuries, it's great to have somebody of his talent level to be able to bring back up. It’ll be nice to see where he's at and how he's gone in his development here the last couple months.”