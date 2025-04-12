The Backcheck: Goncalves shines for Bolts, but Red Wings win Friday’s game in overtime

Tampa Bay Lightning rookie forward Gage Goncalves had a rookie-of-the-year type performance on Friday at a time when the hockey world is talking about end of season awards for the 2024-25 campaign.

Goncalves scored twice for his first multi-goal and multi-point game in the NHL, but the Lightning fell 4-3 in overtime to the Detroit Red Wings at AMALIE Arena.

Tampa Bay is now 45-26-8 on the season and will host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Goncalves gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead early in the third period, but Detroit tied the game at three goals a side with seven minutes left in regulation. The visitors went on to win with a Marco Kasper goal 2:38 into the overtime period.

Despite earning a standings point, Lightning players said postgame they have to get their game in order for the playoffs, set to begin April 19.

"Especially when you're trying to get ready for the best hockey, the most fun, your game's got to be in order, and we have the team in here to do it,” Brandon Hagel said. “But we've just gotta take a step back here and take these three games and really try...And I don't know what it is, but we’ve just got to find a way to bring that full 60 (minutes).”