The Stanley Cup Playoffs have arrived—and so have these sweet Lightning player tees

Plus, the best Bolts gear to beat the heat this playoff season

player tees header
By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are back.

The time of year when the level of play rises, the stakes grow infinitely higher, and the heat and humidity follow suit for the Battle of Florida.

Bolts Nation has embraced the playoff heat for 11 of the last 12 years. We know the drill. And Tampa Bay Sports does, too. They’re stocked and loaded with the kind of performance tees and lightweight apparel fit for when summer comes early around the bay—starting with an in-store exclusive of limited-edition graphic tees designed for some of your favorite Bolts.

We dropped a spotlight on a few of our favorite pieces down below, but be on the lookout for more to come as the playoffs roll on. Go Bolts.

In-Store Exclusive Player Tees

player tees inline

Hagel’s Bagels, Cirelli’s Famous Sauce, Captain Heddy & KUCH Graphic Tees, $34.99

These are the kind of T-shirts that are a total score at a vintage thift shop ten years from now. But let’s face it, they’d look a lot better in your closet.

You can only find them at the Tampa Bay Sports Store at Amalie Arena and no discounts apply, but that’s only because a portion of proceeds are going toward a charity of the player’s choosing. People helping people.

Available Online

locker tee inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics 2025 Playoffs Locker Room Rink Tee, $59.99

The locker room tee’s moisture wicking design is just as effective in Thunder Alley as it is at the rink.

locker room hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics 2025 Playoffs Locker Room Adjustable Hat, $34.99

The official hat of the post-game media scrum.

lululemon mens short inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning lululemon Symphony Blue 7" Pace Breaker Short, $79.99

Pop a Bolts hoodie over these and you have the quintessential Tampa Bay gameday fit.

lightning bone collect inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Sportiqe Bone Collection Graphic Tee, $34.99

The Bone Collection Bolts tee runs in a boxy, relaxed fit made to last through multiple playoff runs.

miata cleanup hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Olive Miata Clean Up Hat, $29.99

For those times when you just gotta hit ‘em with an earth tone.

womens lululemon tank inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning lululemon Align Waist Length Racerback Tank, $69.99

Sleeves at a time like this? Not for the Battle of Florida.

womens pullover fleece inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Line Change Lightning Hockey Pullover Fleece Crew, $99.99

But in case your seats are a little closer to the ice…

leave nothing can cooler inline

Tampa Bay Lightning 2025 Playoffs Leave Nothing 12oz Can Cooler, $7.99

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2025 playoff mantra is also an incredible instruction for how to properly consume your beverage.

