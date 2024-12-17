The Lightning Holiday Gift Guide

Gift ideas and December deals for every kind of Bolts fan in your life

By Thompson Brandes
The Tampa Bay Lightning are inevitable. A constantly contending franchise delivering memorable moments year in and year out.

They’re also a goldmine for great gifts. And the gear experts at Tampa Bay Sports are hitting the holidays hard with gift guides and a slew of new drops for beloved Bolts fans.

It’s a lot to comb through, which is where the Lightning Holiday Gift Guide comes in. From brand-new merch to wallet-friendly flair, here’s a case-by-case breakdown to make you a sleeker, smarter gift-giver this holiday season.

Note: The holiday shipping deadline for orders in Florida is 12/20/2024.

For Him

lightning sunset hat inline

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Adjustable White Hitch Sunset Hat, $39.99

Tampa Bay Sports’s newest ‘47 “Sunset” drop comes with a serious Florida color palette.

franklin sunset tee inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Franklin Sunset White Graphic Tee, $34.99

With the white tee treatment to boot.

starter long sleeve inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Starter Runner Long Sleeve Tee, $54.99

These Starter collections age like fine wine.

san pedro polo inline

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning TravisMathew San Pedro Polo, $99.99

This polo just caught a cool breeze on the back nine and looked damn good doing it.

For Her

erin andrews zip hoodie inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning WEAR by Erin Andrews Patch 1/4 Zip Hoodie, $89.99

The subtle back-shoulder Lightning patch takes this hoodie into the stratosphere.

french terry crop pullover inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Sportiqe French Terry Pullover, $69.99

‘Tis the season for flannel and a good crop.

womens concepts hoodie inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Concepts Sport Collegiate Lightweight Hoodie, $64.99

Soft, stylish and game-ready.

womens gunshell hooodie

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning DKNY Metallic Gunmetal Oversized Pullover, $109.99

Pairs well with jeans, leggings and a Christmas Day snooze on the couch.

For Kids

youth bolts jersey inline

Youth Tampa Bay Lightning Home Jersey, $89.99

Is there anything better than opening a brand-new sports jersey as a kid?

kids goal inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Franklin Sports Mini Hockey Goal Set, $59.99

This is the kind of gift that gets opened and immediately played with for 20 minutes before the rest of the presents are finished.

youth boys hoodie inline

Youth Boy's Tampa Bay Lightning Colosseum Lightweight Long Sleeve Hoodie, $44.99

That “walking into school with a fresh winter hoodie” feeling.

Under $25

lightning mug inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Heart Graffiti Mug, $17.99

Latte-approved.

lightning rocks glass inline

Tampa Bay Lightning 11oz Rocks Glass, $12.99

Eggnog-approved.

face tattoo sheet inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Face Tattoo Sheet, $6.99

Temporary tats—the best way to surprise Grandma.

big sip water inline

Tampa Bay Lightning 16oz Big Sip Water Bottle, $19.99

Experts agree that the most efficient way to hydrate is through the head of a little Tampa Bay Lightning man.

Fan Favorites

golf glove inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Callaway Golf Tour Authentic Glove, $34.99

This golf glove is going to look incredible holding a transfusion.

cream puff slipper inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Cream Puff Slippers, $45.99

The cream puff slippers. So hot right now.

lightning toque inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Third Jersey Heavy Knit Toque, $29.99

It's certainly cold enough in the arena.

Four-Legged Friends

lightning pet jersey inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Pet Jersey, $21.99

A guaranteed smile for anyone who lays eyes on your dog.

pet leash inline

Tampa Bay Lightning Pet Leash, $19.99

And the proper accessory to match.

