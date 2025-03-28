The Definitive "Hockey Paradise" FAQ Guide

This Saturday, Tampa Bay’s hottest club is the HOCKEYVERSE.
And more specifically, Hockey Paradise.
This magical world has everything: pirate ships, watch parties, Digital Nikita Kucherov and a 2 p.m. tilt between the Lightning and Islanders.
The game is being aired as a real-time, animated broadcast on the Lightning app and NHL.com. And Hockey Paradise, presented by AdventHealth, is part of a first-time endeavor for the NHL and Tampa Bay sports teams at large, with all the animated action taking place in a Tampa Bay-themed virtual world, featuring the iconic buildings, beaches and surroundings that locals know and love.
Not since Tony Hawk’s Underground has Tampa featured this much bandwidth in the Animated Athlete Multiverse. Which is why we decided to answer some frequently asked questions to get you up to speed on everything to look for come Saturday.