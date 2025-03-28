The Definitive "Hockey Paradise" FAQ Guide

The skyline is legit, too.

As you can see above and in the headline photo up top, the Truist building, “Beer Can” building and Thunder Alley are all front and center. Even the University of Tampa’s minarets get some action, along with the Sunshine Skyway, St. Pete Pier and Gasparilla invasion ship.

Interestingly enough, the inclusion of the Lightning-lit Truist tower also implies that there are financial services in the HOCKEYVERSE. So if Cyber Nick Paul needs a mortgage loan, he’s all set.

How will the gameplay look compared to the average, human hockey game?

You mean aside from all the players being digital caricatures? The animated stream will be a direct representation of the actual game, meaning if Jake Guentzel scores from the left circle, tiny cartoon Jake Guentzel does so, as well.

How does Sony pull off this sort of technological magic trick?

They merge real-time NHL EDGE Positional Data (NHL puck and player tracking) with Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations’ optical tracking. All of this generates the realistic character and player avatar movements you’ll see go down in real time.

Now, how all of that works? No idea. But it sounds and looks pretty cool.

How good are the players in the HOCKEYVERSE?

Uh, pretty good. Unlike actual players, these little guys are fully capable of blowing the doors off the back of the goal with a slapshot.