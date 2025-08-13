The centerpiece of Downtown Tampa has a new name

One of the biggest fixtures of Tampa since the late 1990s has a new name.

On Wednesday, Vinik Sports Group and Benchmark International announced a multiyear naming rights partnership ushering in a new era for Tampa Bay’s premier sports entertainment venue.

Welcome to Benchmark International Arena.

The deal was announced on 813 Day of all days, with Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Sara Walsh leading a press conference at the arena’s Alumni Hall to announce the transition from longtime, trusted partner AMALIE Motor Oil.

Benchmark International is a global leader in mergers and acquisitions known for providing business owners with value-maximizing guidance. And while Tampa Bay’s latest naming rights partners have offices worldwide, its headquarters is right here in Tampa. As a part of the partnership, the agreement will see more than $3 million in nonprofit contributions donated to the Tampa Bay community.

“In 2010, Benchmark International opened its international headquarters here in Tampa,” Benchmark Chairman Steven Keane told the room on Wednesday. “We call Tampa our home. During those 15 years, we’ve also seen Tampa grow…We care deeply about the emphasis that’s placed on relationships, values, impact and excellence which run to the very core of Vinik Sports Group.”

Lightning co-owner Doug Ostrover echoed those sentiments at Wednesday’s announcement.

“The decision to align with Benchmark International is one the team and I approached with great care,” added Ostrover. “Naming rights aren’t just about signage and branding. They’re about shared values. They’re about trust. And most of all, they’re about vision. Benchmark International is a organization that leads with purpose. They’re global with their reach, ambitious with their thinking, and deeply committed to making a meaningful difference. In many ways, they mirror our own goals here at the Lightning.”

The arena itself will undergo a complete rebranding, including new signage, updated digital integrations and the renaming of its premium club level to the Benchmark International Club Level. As a result, the arena’s signature, all-inclusive club experience will now be called “The Mark.”

Bolts fans can get in on the refresh, as well, with a series of free community events set for mid-October and a rollout of activations ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“This arena belongs to everyone in Tampa Bay,” said Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs. “We’re excited to invite fans, families and the entire community to be part of this historic new chapter.”

If you ask Lightning brass, the alliance runs deep.

“This partnership, it’s rooted in more than just dollars and duration,” said Ostrover. “It’s about potential, it’s about shared ambition, and it’s about building something that will endure. We believe the best partnerships don’t just name buildings, they create opportunities, and they build legacy. And that’s what today’s all about.”