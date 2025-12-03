Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set to host Penguins on Thursday

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Penguins on Thursday.
When: Thursday, December 4 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Steven Santini
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Thursday's Matchup
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
Concepts Sport Winter White Collection
It's time to get cozy this holiday season with the latest women's loungewear drop from Concepts Sport. Shop the Winter White Collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena, and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Saturday, December 6 vs. New York Islanders
Monday, December 8 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, December 9 at Montréal Canadiens