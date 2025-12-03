Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set to host Penguins on Thursday

Tampa Bay looks to bounce back from Tuesday's loss when they open a homestand against Pittsburgh

TBLvsPIT_120425_Nuts&Bolts
By Tampa Bay Lightning
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Penguins on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 4 - 7 p.m. ET
Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL
TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg
Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Road Ahead
Saturday, December 6 vs. New York Islanders
Monday, December 8 at Toronto Maple Leafs
Tuesday, December 9 at Montréal Canadiens

