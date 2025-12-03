Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set to host Penguins on Thursday

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Penguins on Thursday.

When: Thursday, December 4 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa, FL

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Thursday's Matchup

The Road Ahead

Saturday, December 6 vs. New York Islanders

Monday, December 8 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tuesday, December 9 at Montréal Canadiens