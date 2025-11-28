Recap: Lightning 6, Red Wings 3

The Tampa Bay Lightning have their longest win streak of the season with Friday’s 6-3 road win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay has now won six straight games and is 15-7-2 this season.

Friday’s win was in comeback fashion, as Detroit opened the scoring 11:29 into the game before the Lightning took the lead behind three straight goals via Darren Raddysh, Gage Goncalves and Yanni Gourde.

Detroit cut the lead to one goal 3:13 into the second period before Gourde and Detroit captain Dylan Larkin traded scores late in the frame.

Jake Guentzel then made it 5-3 with a redirection in the third period before Brandon Hagel closed the night with an empty-net goal.

Raddysh led all players with a three-point night, while Gourde joined Kucherov and Guentzel with two points apiece. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 33 saves for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay will play its second game in as many days on Saturday, visiting the New York Rangers for a 2 p.m. clash.

Scoring summary

First period

DET 1, TBL 0

JT Compher (4) - Michael Rasmussen

The Red Wings were the first team on the scoreboard thanks to forward JT Compher’s shot from the right faceoff circle.

DET 1, TBL 1

17:07 Darren Raddysh (3) - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel - PP

The Lightning tied the game late in the first period with a one-timed shot from atop a power play.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, DET 11

Second period

TBL 2, DET 1

00:34 Gage Goncalves (2) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Nick Paul

Tampa Bay got its first lead of the day when Gage Goncalves beat two defenders to a puck in the offensive zone and buried his shot through the legs of Detroit goalie John Gibson.

TBL 3, DET 1

3:01 Yanni Gourde (4) - Unassisted

A rebound goal for Yanni Gourde extended the Lightning lead just past three minutes into the second period.

TBL 3, DET 2

3:13 Michael Rasmussen (3) - Compher

Detroit pulled back within a goal of the visitors when Michael Rasmussen tapped home a loose puck from the blue paint.

TBL 4, DET 2

Gourde (5) - Unassisted

Gourde’s second goal of the game was on a windup from the top of the left circle after a Red Wings defender pushed Zemgus Girgensons into Gibson.

TBL 4, DET 3

18:26 Dylan Larkin (14) - Lucas Raymond, Simon Edvinsson

Detroit’s captain reduced the Lightning lead again with his shot from the left circle that snuck under Vasilevskiy.

Shots on goal: DET 13, TBL 9

Third period

TBL 5, DET 3

12:37 Guentzel (13) - Raddysh, Kucherov

Jake Guentzel joined the goalscoring with the redirection of Raddysh’s point shot in the third period.

TBL 6, DET 3

17:13 Brandon Hagel (13) - Raddysh - EN

An empty-net goal for Brandon Hagel wrapped up the night.

Total shots: DET 36, TBL 28