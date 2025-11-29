Lightning re-assign defenseman Simon Lundmark to AHL Syracuse

Lundmark has skated in 15 games with the Crunch this season

Lundmark
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Simon Lundmark to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lundmark, 25, has played in 15 games with Syracuse this season, recording two assists and six penalty minutes with 19 shots on goal. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman has appeared in 269 career AHL games between the Crunch and Manitoba Moose, registering 16 goals and 64 points with 88 penalty minutes and three game-winning tallies.

Lundmark was originally drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

