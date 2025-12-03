Lightning reassign defenseman Maxim Groshev to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Maxim Groshev to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Groshev, 23, has played in 19 games with Syracuse this season, recording seven assists and eight penalty minutes with a plus-8 rating. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound defenseman leads all Crunch skaters for plus/minus while ranking second among all Syracuse defensemen for assists, points (7, tied) and shots on goal (39).

A native of Agryz, Russia, Groshev has appeared in 142 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 17 goals, 51 points and 53 penalty minutes with a plus-10 rating. Groshev was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round, 85th overall, of the 2020 NHL Draft.