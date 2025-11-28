Nuts & Bolts: A matinee in Manhattan

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Rangers on Saturday.

When: Saturday, November 29 - 2 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

TV coverage: The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 (check local listings)

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: TampaBayLightning.com/Stream Now

Lines from Friday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Nick Paul - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Curtis Douglas - Dominic James - Oliver Bjorkstrand

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile - Steven Santini

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Saturday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning close their road back-to-back with Saturday’s matchup against the New York Rangers...The Lightning are 0-1-0 against the Rangers this season after a 7-3 loss on Nov. 12 and will close the season series on April 15 in Tampa...Eight players had a point for the Lightning in that game, with goals coming from Zemgus Girgensons, Jake Guentzel and Scott Sabourin... The Lightning are 53-51-12 all-time against New York, a record that includes a 25-30-4 record on the road...Tampa Bay went 2-2-0 against the Rangers in 2024-25...Martin St. Louis is the franchise’s career scoring leader against New York with 20-26—46, while Nikita Kucherov leads all active Bolts with 10-27—37 in 31 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 7-9-2 against the Rangers over his career with a .908 save percentage...Jonas Johansson is 0-1-0 with an .828 save percentage against the Rangers as a Bolt.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, December 2 at New York Islanders

Thursday, December 4 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday, December 6 vs. New York Islanders