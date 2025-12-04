Mac Truck Reloaded: Ryan McDonagh signs three-year extension with Bolts

Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh signed a three-year, $12.3 million contract on Thursday to keep the alternate captain in Tampa Bay. The deal, worth an average annual value of $4.1 million, begins next season.

Despite not playing since November 8 due to injury, the 36-year-old stalwart has three goals, three assists and is averaging 20:10 of ice time per game this season, third among Bolts defensemen behind Victor Hedman (22:36) and J.J. Moser (21:33).

McDonagh, an 18-year veteran and two-time All Star, first joined Tampa Bay in 2018 as part of a pivotal trade with the New York Rangers. Seven years later, the now beloved Bolt maintains the same galvanizing belief as when he first arrived.

“It means a lot,” McDonagh told the media Thursday morning. “A top team wanting you to be a part of it and putting their belief in you, it motivates you to go out and perform at the level that’s expected of you. I take a lot of pride in being a dependable player and someone the coaching staff and players can trust.”

Among all active NHL defensemen, McDonagh ranks first in career plus/minus (+290), third in blocked shots (2,037), ninth in takeaways (521) and 13th in games played. He is a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Bolts in 2020 and 2021 and ranks second in Lightning history for plus/minus (+118) and blocked shots (707). His long and reputative career in the NHL is chock-full of acclaimed moments, and he holds his time in Tampa near the top.

“This place is special in many ways,” McDonagh said. “You can find a lot of places to work in this world, but it’s the people that make it truly special. And this place has a lot of special people from the top down, which makes it such a great place to show up to work every day, give it your all and leave it all out there.”