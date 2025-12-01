Brandon Hagel named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Hagel led the NHL with six goals in four games last week

Hagel 2nd Star
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

NEW YORK (Dec. 1, 2025) – Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel and Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Nov. 30.

SECOND STAR – BRANDON HAGEL, LW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Hagel topped the NHL with six goals in four contests (6-2—8), and shared the League lead with 17 shots on goal and a +9 rating, to lift the Lightning (16-7-2, 34 points) into first place in the Atlantic Division on the strength of a seven-game winning streak dating to Nov. 18. He notched 2-1—3, including the decisive goal, in a 3-0 triumph against the Philadelphia Flyers Nov. 24. Hagel then recorded 1-1—2 in a 5-1 win versus the Calgary Flames Nov. 26 before scoring once in a 6-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings Nov. 28. He finished the week with a pair of goals, highlighted by his 19th career game-winner, in a 4-1 decision against the New York Rangers Nov. 29. The 27-year-old Hagel, a sixth-round pick (159th overall) from the 2016 NHL Draft (by BUF), places second on Tampa Bay with 15-12—27 through 24 total appearances this season, aided by a five-game goal/point streak dating to Nov. 22 (8-4—12). He also sits among the 2025-26 League leaders in game-winning goals (t-2nd; 4), even-strength goals (t-3rd; 13), goals (t-8th; 15) and plus/minus (t-9th; +16).

