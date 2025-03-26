The Backcheck: Lightning score early and often before defending to win over Penguins

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday celebrated the 12th anniversary of Jon Cooper being named head coach with a dynamic start, milestone showings and a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tuesday’s win halts a three-game skid for the Lightning, which improved to 41-25-5 this season.

Tampa Bay exploded for four goals in the first period of Tuesday’s game at AMALIE Arena and took a commanding 4-0 lead into the locker room.

"I think it was a big focus for us to come out strong at home here, just try and get that complete, full 60-minute game,” Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. “Obviously it started with the beginning of the game there. I thought we were doing the right things. We were playing fast, sticking to our structure."