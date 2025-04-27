Nuts & Bolts: A chance to level the series in Game 4

Everything you need to know ahead of Game 4 between the Lightning and Panthers on Monday.
When: Monday, April 27 - 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Amerant Bank Arena - Sunrise, FL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (check local listings)
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)
Forwards
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Anthony Cirelli - Gage Goncalves
Conor Geekie - Yanni Gourde - Nick Paul
Zemgus Girgensons - Luke Glendening - Mitchell Chaffee
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - JJ Moser
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Darren Raddysh
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Monday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will go for a second straight road playoff win when they head to Amerant Bank Arena on Monday for Game 4 of their First Round playoff series against the Florida Panthers... Tampa Bay earned a win on Saturday and now trails 2-1 in the series...The Lightning are 10-8 all- time against Florida in the playoffs and are in their fourth playoff matchup against Florida across the past five seasons...Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 5-24—29 in 18 career playoff games versus the Panthers, and Victor Hedman ranks second with 1-18—19 in 18 games...Brayden Point (8-5—13 in 14 GP) is the next active Bolt...Kucherov (0-4—4) and Jake Guentzel (2-2—4) co-lead the team in scoring in this year’s series...Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 10-8-0 with a .929 save percentage in his playoff career against Florida and has two shutouts...Vasilevskiy is 1-2 with an .890 save percentage in this year’s matchup, including a .964 save percentage across Games 2 and 3.
Item of the Game
Lightning vs Panthers Round 1 Match Up Lapel Pin
Tampa Bay Lightning 2025 Playoffs Round 1 match-up gear is now available. Available in store at Amalie Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com while supplies last.
The Road Ahead
Game 5: Lightning vs. Panthers | Wednesday, April 30 | TBD
Game 6: Lightning at Panthers | Friday, May 2 | TBD*
Game 7: Lightning vs. Panthers | Sunday, May 4 | TBD*
*if necessary