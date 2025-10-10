The Backcheck: Lightning open season with 5-4 loss to Ottawa

A pair of goals from Nikita Kucherov and three points from Brayden Point were not enough for a Tampa Bay Lightning win in Thursday night’s 2025-26 season opener.
Tampa Bay led Thursday’s game 3-1 to open the second period thanks to its power play, but Ottawa scored four straight goals to steal a 5-4 win from the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.
“I don’t know if our execution was there as that game went on, and when you don’t execute, it makes you look kind of slow,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said postgame. “I think that’s kind of what crept into our game. We just couldn’t connect two or three passes, and when you do that you’re late in plays, and it came back to bite us in the end. Our execution has to get better. We’re better than we played down the stretch.”