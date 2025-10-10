The Backcheck: Lightning open season with 5-4 loss to Ottawa

While Thursday was only game one of a new regular season, Tampa Bay’s power play looked strong for a Lightning team seeking a ninth-straight trip to the postseason–Tampa Bay went 2-for-3 on the power play with goals from Oliver Bjorkstrand and Kucherov.

The first Lightning goal of the season came off the stick of Bjorkstrand on the team’s first power-play opportunity. Bjorkstrand crashed to the right post for a pass from Jake Guentzel down low 5:25 into the game.

Guentzel also set up the 2-0 goal, this time for Point, 1:25 later.

Defenseman Darren Raddysh held the zone at the right point and ripped the puck to Guentzel below the goal line. Guentzel found Point, whose snap shot from the right faceoff circle beat Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark to the left post.

Ottawa took some momentum back with a power-play goal of their own midway through the period, but the back-to-back Art Ross Trophy winner in Nikita Kucherov had the response, wiring his first goal of the season on the power play to make it 3-1 Tampa Bay with 5:14 left in the first period.

“We had some good looks on the power play, a couple goals,” Point said postgame. “It's been a work in progress, and I think tonight for the power play was a good step. Just weren't able to get it done in the third.”