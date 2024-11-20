The Backcheck: Point starts and finishes a comeback win in Pittsburgh

Calling Brayden Point an integral part of the Tampa Bay Lightning roster is likely underselling the positive impact No. 21 can have on the typical NHL game.

In the top-line center’s return to the lineup on Tuesday following a four-game absence, that impact began with Tampa Bay’s first goal of the game, halving the Pittsburgh lead in the third period.

It ended with the forward scoring the game-winning goal in overtime as the Lightning erased a 2-0 deficit with a pair of third-period goals to steal a 3-2 win and improve to 10-6-1 on the season.

“I think it just shows what we need to do to be successful. I think that third period is how we’re going to have to win games,” Point said. “You know, that’s kind of how we won our last two, too. Just good defending and working for our chances, and that’s the biggest thing to take from this game is that third period.”

Pittsburgh was the first team to score on Tuesday when forward Jesse Puljujarvi snuck to the back post 12 minutes, five seconds into the game, tapping home a pass by defenseman Marcus Petterson for the 1-0 lead at PPG Paints Arena.

After erasing a pair of Lightning power plays in the first period, it was the Penguins that scored the first special teams goal of the game for a 2-0 advantage.

Pittsburgh doubled its lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the second period when Rickard Rakell one-timed a pass from Sidney Crosby into the top left corner of the net from the top of the right faceoff circle.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper said the Lightning felt like they were “leaning” on the Penguins after going down 2-0, and Point proved it.

Point put Tampa Bay on the scoreboard 5:41 into the third period, accepting a three-line pass from Ryan McDonagh at the far blueline before skating around the left side of the Pittsburgh net and roofing a backhand shot top shelf at the near post.

“He’s got an engine, that kid,” Cooper said of Point. “He’s got a nose for the net and found it twice tonight, which was big for us. We’re obviously a much better team when Point is in the lineup.”

Forward Anthony Cirelli got a good bounce to tie the game with 7:11 left in regulation. Cirelli found a rebound off a Victor Hedman point shot behind the net and went to pass it in the slot, when the puck deflected off Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry’s stick and into the net for the tying goal.

Overtime saw little offense, but the visitors found some magic late in the extra period.

A 2-on-1 rush by Point and rookie Conor Geekie was extended when Geekie dropped the puck to defenseman JJ Moser high in the offensive zone.

The puck was poked off Moser's stick to a waiting Point behind the goal-line, and the forward ended the game 3:58 into overtime by stepping in front of the net and tucking the puck inside the near post for his second goal.

The comeback began with Point’s backhand goal in the third period, which energized the Tampa Bay bench.

“We needed two (goals) to tie, so it’s a huge boost to our group there to get one. Now we’re only one away and we just gotta keep on truckin’, staying in our structure, continuing playing our game and obviously good things if we just kept sticking with it,” Cirelli said. “That’s kind of what happened with the lucky bounce on my goal, but it was great that Pointer gets the overtime winner.

“It was a good two points for us.”

After a 1-0 deficit and 10 to 9 shot advantage for the Lightning through 20 minutes, Tampa Bay outshot the Penguins 24 to 10 across the final two periods before Point scored on the lone shot by either team in overtime.

Tuesday’s win marks the third straight for Tampa Bay. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 17 saves for the victory and now has a 9-5-1 record with a .919 save percentage.

Darren Raddysh had two assists for the Lightning, who have restricted their last five opponents to a combined eight goals.

Cooper praised his team’s consistency, particularly defensively.

“There’s games you win that you probably shouldn’t, and there’s games you lose that you probably should’ve won. That’s just the nature of this league and it happens. … especially these last three games we’ve played consistently well. We’re not shooting ourselves in the foot, we’re not giving the other team loads of chances because of what we’re doing,” Cooper said.

Up next for the Lightning is a visit to play the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-9-2) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday.

Benjamin’s Three Stars: