The Backcheck: Lightning end back-to-back with comeback victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning fought to earn three standings points this weekend despite trailing in each of their back-to-back games on the road, a trip that culminated with a comeback victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Lightning tied Saturday’s game against the New Jersey Devils in the third period before falling 3-2 in overtime.

They followed the effort with a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday behind a big night from leading scorer Nikita Kucherov, who sits third in the NHL scoring race with 62 points in 39 games.

Tampa Bay has earned standings points in four straight games and improved to 23-15-3 this season. The Lightning end their three-game road trip against Boston (21-19-5) on Tuesday.

Lightning fight late to grab single standings point Saturday

The Tampa Bay Lightning fought back to earn a standings point on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Kucherov forced the extra period with his game-tying goal midway through the third before New Jersey won the game on an overtime power play.

“I think it was a game with probably two faces,” captain Victor Hedman said. "I think they had the first period, Vasy (goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy) kept us in it. Even in the second too, but in the third period we tilted the ice, tied the game and had a lot of good looks to end it, too. But at the end of the day, it’s a step in the right direction on the road.”