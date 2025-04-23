The Backcheck: Lightning drop Stanley Cup Playoffs opener to Panthers

Guentzel became the ninth player in team history to score in their first playoff game with the team, the first since Mitchell Stephens in 2020.

“Every time we score, especially tying it up on a big power play, that’s big for us, get the crowd going,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. "And we had a lot of good looks before they scored their second one. So, we’ve just gotta look at the positives but also improve on the stuff that we need to improve on.”

Florida scored with 45 seconds left in the first period on a Sam Reinhart redirection to steal a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes of hockey. Florida then added to its lead in period two.

Defenseman Nate Schmidt found a loose puck near the crease and buried the rebound chance 4:55 into the middle frame for a 3-1 lead. A Lightning challenge on the goal gave the Panthers a power play, and Matthew Tkachuk scored 14 seconds later for a 4-1 lead.

“Our power play comes back and gets one, and I really liked our game,” Cooper said. "And then you know the old cliche: ‘Better watch out for that last minute of the period and the start of the next period.’ And then we give one up at the end and give another one up in the start, and then we're chasing it. So that was tough for us, giving up that last one there. We should have a better response coming into the second, but unfortunately, we didn’t.”

Tkachuk then made it 5-1 on another power-play goal midway through the period.

“They had the momentum there after they got up 2-1, and we obviously didn't have a great start to the second period,” Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “They get one quick and the challenge and whatnot. But it's definitely a salty feeling there. We didn't have a great start to the series like we talked about. But like I said, it's a series here, and we know we can be better, and we've got another level, and we'll find a way to get to that.”

Brayden Point’s first playoff goal of 2025 cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to three goals with 6:56 to play in the period—Point slipped to the left faceoff circle, where he buried a one-timer off a pass by McDonagh. Rookie Gage Goncalves earned his first career NHL playoff point with the secondary assist.