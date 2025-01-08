The Backcheck: Bolts don't panic, trust process to beat Hurricanes late

Beat writer Benjamin Pierce recaps Tuesday's win over Carolina

Backcheck 01.07.25
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

When the Carolina Hurricanes tied Tuesday night’s NHL Eastern Conference fight against the Tampa Bay Lightning midway through the third period, the home team refused to panic.

Mired in a four-game losing streak entering the game at AMALIE Arena, the Lightning never wavered in confidence despite the visitors having extended zone time in the third period after tying the game.

And then as he has on many occasions, Brayden Point spun, dazzled and snuck through a crowded Carolina crease before slipping the puck past Carolina goalie Petr Kyochetkov with 51.9 seconds left in regulation to give the Lightning a 3-2 victory.

TBL vs. CAR | Point's go-ahead tally

The win is Tampa Bay’s first since Dec. 28.

Yet when the Hurricanes tied the game on a Jordan Staal deflection with 9:56 remaining, Tampa Bay wasn’t thinking about the losing streak. Instead they pulled together.

“We just had confidence in each other and picked each other up and we didn’t get down,” Tampa Bay forward Nick Paul said. “We knew we were gonna come up with that, and we did.”

Brandon Hagel got the Lightning on the board with 3:22 left in the first period, his18th goal of the season coming in front of the Carolina net. Defenseman Darren Raddysh floated a backhand shot from the right half of the offensive blueline, and Hagel’s second rebound rip went through Kochetkov for the 1-0 lead.

The Hurricanes tied the game 6:31 into period two on a backhand shot by forward Andrei Svechnikov, but Raddysh also helped setup the second Tampa Bay goal to regain the lead.

With time dwindling on a Tampa Bay power play, Raddysh unleashed a shot from the top of the zone. The puck found Paul at the right mouth of the net, and the forward buried his 10th goal of the season to make it 2-1 Tampa Bay with 10:43 left in the second period.

"I think that's probably the most simple thing you can do in hockey is just throw it on net and good things will happen,” Raddysh said postgame. “And that's kind of the way it is in the playoffs, too. So we’ve just got to make sure we continue to do the simple things and play to our strengths.”

Raddysh led the Lightning with two assists. He became the fastest defensemen in franchise history to record 50 NHL assists on Tuesday, doing so in his first 133 NHL games. He beat former record holder Pavel Kubina, who did so in 145 career games.

The Lightning received 30 saves from goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the win, the team’s first of 2025 and first in five games.

"I think we were just disappointed from how the last four games had went,” Raddysh said. “That’s the standard that we have is winning hockey games and getting points. So you can say there was a little bit of relief, but that's just back to business as usual for us.”

After Staal deflected home a Brent Burns shot with 10:04 left in the third, Brayden Point closed the night’s scoring with spinning showmanship—a waiting Point in the slot received a Nikita Kucherov pass from the right wall, and the former spun the puck to his forehand around a Carolina defender before beating Kochetkov under the blocker.

Brayden Point on his game-winning goal against the Hurricanes

“I think definitely more than we’ve had in the past couple games for sure,” Point said of the team’s energy on Tuesday. “I think it was just nice being back home and playing in front of our crowd. I think we needed that. And then yeah, I think we had good work ethic tonight.”

The Lightning now turn their attention to the Boston Bruins, who are 20-18-5 and visit AMALIE Arena on Thursday.

Tampa Bay is 21-15-2 after Tuesday’s win, one their coach acknowledged was a big one.

“We gave up two to San Jose, two to LA, three to Anaheim—we’re not gonna count the empty-netter—and then two again tonight, those are numbers that you should be sitting there saying you’re 4-1 instead of 1-4,” Cooper said of the team’s recent stretch.

“You keep playing like that, eventually it’s going to turn for you. I liked a lot of the things we’ve done on the defensive side of things, just sometimes the puck doesn’t go in for you all the time. And that’s why it was big to get tonight.”

Ben’s Three Stars:

  1. Brayden Point, TBL (GWG)
  2. Darren Raddysh, TBL (2 assists)
  3. Jordan Staal, CAR (Goal, assist)

