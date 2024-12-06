The Backcheck: Bolts dominate Sharks bringing a win on home ice

Hagel will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, while Guentzel is Tampa Bay’s lone representative for the U.S. team. While he considers the selection an honor, Hagel said his current focus is helping the Lightning reach the playoffs.

"I don't think there's anything to it,” he said of the big night for Lightning players chosen for the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters. “The selection is the selection, I guess you could say, and we still need to come out here and do work for this team. That's (4 Nations Face-Off) months away. We're going for the playoffs here, and that's what we're going to continue to do.”

Anthony Cirelli, also named to Team Canada this week, made it 6-0 in the opening minutes of the second period on a redirected shot, and future Team Canada member Brayden Point assisted on defenseman Nick Perbix’s goal with 1:28 remaining in the second period to make it 7-0.

Thursday marked Point’s 600th NHL game, all with the Lightning. Point celebrated with a four-assist night to lead all players in scoring.

“That’s just guys finishing,” Point said. “I think we had a lot of that tonight. We had a lot of guys just putting pucks in on their chances.”

Alexander Wennberg gave San Jose their lone goal of the night 14 seconds into the third period.

Lightning forward Nick Paul scored his sixth goal of the year to close the scoring 6:01 into the final frame, burying a backhand chance near the right post in his first game back following a six-game absence due to injury.

Seven different Bolts players recorded multi-point games, tying the franchise record for most in one game (April 21, 2022 vs TOR).

Atkinson, Geekie, Hagel and Guentzel joined defensemen Victor Hedman (4 Nations Face-Off selection for Team Sweden) and Ryan McDonagh with two-point nights.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made numerous key saves to keep San Jose off the scoreboard across the first two periods. He finished with 20 saves and the win, his 11th of the season.

"It was one of those nights where after two periods, the score was definitely not indicative of the game,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “Everything was going in for us, and either our goalie was making a nice save or it was hitting a stick or it was getting deflected wide. Scoring chances were fairly close after two periods but the score wasn't, and it was just one of those nights.”