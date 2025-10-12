The Backcheck: Bolts attempt comeback but fall to Devils on Saturday

The pushback was there from the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena, but an early disadvantage proved to be too high of a hurdle on Saturday night.

The New Jersey Devils scored three goals in just over a five-minute span during the first period of Saturday’s Eastern Conference NHL clash to leave with a 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The Lightning are now 0-2-0 and will seek their first win of the season against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 1 p.m.

“I think you watch the game, there were a lot of uncharacteristic plays that were left out there that guys that are normally used to making them weren’t making. So that's part of the reset too,” Cooper said of the ups and downs on Saturday. "And then ultimately, you have to just go back to basic winning hockey habits. We did it for a while, clearly not enough."

New Jersey opened the scoring 8:30 into the game on a rebound goal from forward Timo Meier, and Connor Brown doubled the visitors’ lead with a redirection on the rush at the 10:17 mark of the opening period.

Devils captain Nico Hischier made it 3-0 when his centering pass deflected into the Lightning net off a defenseman. New Jersey outshot the Lightning 14-2 through the first period.