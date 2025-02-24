The Backcheck: Lightning pick up right where they left off with win over Kraken

Would there be a 4 Nations Face-Off hangover?

That was the underlying question heading into Sunday night’s matchup between the Lightning and the Kraken at Amalie Arena.

Would players like Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel come out sluggish, or ride the 4 Nations adrenaline wave to big nights? How low would Jon Cooper’s resting heart rate be compared to Thursday’s down-to-the-wire, overtime championship game between the United States and Canada?

Tough to discern the latter—but it was certainly a quiet start early for the Bolts.

The Lightning offense struggled to find a groove until midway through the first, when a glimmer of solid puck movement translated to a few decent looks and near-misses. Nikita Kucherov, playing in his first period of hockey in over two weeks, found Guentzel with a smooth dish at the net with four minutes left. But goalie Ales Stezka stopped Guentzel short, along with any momentum from building through a scoreless first.

The zeroes continued deep into the second period, in which a dominant night from Andrei Vasilevskiy began to take shape. Vasilevskiy stopped all 23 shots he faced through the first 30 minutes of play, blanking a Seattle power play in the process.

That Erik Cernak tripping call brought out the notorious Lightning penalty kill midway through period—and the Bolts’ Brandon Hagel wasted no time in capitalizing. Hagel took a useful Ryan McDonagh saucer pass to the house, cashing in the first goal of the night with a spinning backhand through Stezka’s five-hole.