Tampa Bay Strong 50/50 raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, surpasses goal of $1 million in total funds raised

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced today that the Tampa Bay Strong 50/50 Raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, exceeded $1 million in total funds raised to support hurricane relief efforts.

The winning raffle number is 10478676442 with half of the $1,058,895 pot going to one lucky winner while the remaining half of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits.

All funds raised will be matched by the Lightning Foundation, doubling the impact of every ticket purchased. Proceeds will benefit local nonprofits severely affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, including YMCA, A Kid’s Place, LiFT, Team Rubicon, Ronald McDonald House and Habitat for Humanity Hillsborough County.