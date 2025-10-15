Lightning trade G Pheonix Copley to Los Angeles Kings for future considerations

Copley was claimed off waivers from Los Angeles on October 2

Copley
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have traded goaltender Pheonix Copley to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for future considerations, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Copley was claimed by Tampa Bay off waivers from Los Angeles on October 2, 2025, and appeared in one preseason game with the Lightning, recording 11 saves on 12 shots on October 4 at Florida. The North Pole, Alaska, native has played in 77 career NHL games with the Kings, Washington Capitals and St. Louis Blues, recording a 44-16-8 record with an .898 save percentage and 2.84 goals-against average.

