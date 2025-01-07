Lightning to host "Patch with a Purpose Night" presented by Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth tonight versus Carolina 

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are proud to announce the first-ever “Patch with a Purpose Night,” which will be held tonight, as the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes at AMALIE Arena. This special night will spotlight the meaningful impact of the Lightning’s inaugural jersey patch partners, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth, as they join forces with the team to drive positive change in the Tampa Bay community.

AdventHealth

As the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, AdventHealth will focus its “Patch with a Purpose” contributions on initiatives aimed at improving health and wellness outcomes across the region. In its first year of the program, the Lightning are donating $100,000 and AdventHealth will be directing the dollars to two key initiatives:

Access to Free Healthcare: A $50,000 contribution will support a free healthcare clinic in East Tampa, providing services for individuals and families who lack access to care. The funding will also enhance preventative care, health education, mental health resources, substance abuse support and chronic disease management, fostering a healthier and more connected community.

Access to Health Insurance and Health Education: An additional $50,000 contribution will be directed toward programs that offer free or discounted health insurance options for underserved populations across Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties. These funds will also bolster community health initiatives, mental health support and education programs designed to ensure families receive essential health care services regardless of their financial situation.

"What makes this program so meaningful is its ability to create sustainable change. The $1M investment from the Lightning will touch countless lives, ensuring a healthier future for our neighbors, particularly those in underserved areas," said Lauren Key, senior executive officer of Consumer Strategy for the AdventHealth West Florida Division. "This partnership underscores how much can be achieved when organizations with shared values come together to inspire and uplift a community.

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA will utilize its "Patch with a Purpose" funding, generously provided by the Lightning, to enhance and expand the recently relaunched Thriver’s Club. This impactful program, offered at no cost to young cancer survivors aged 6–17, is designed to help participants reclaim their health and vitality. The funding will also support additional YMCA initiatives all aimed at improving the overall health and well-being of the Tampa Bay community.

The Thriver’s Club, available at three YMCA locations—Northwest Hillsborough, New Tampa, and South Tampa—offers a comprehensive 12-week program. Each week, children engage in low-impact fitness sessions tailored to rebuild strength, endurance, and coordination while alleviating the fatigue often caused by cancer treatment. Through this vital initiative, the YMCA is committed to empowering young survivors to thrive, both physically and emotionally, as they continue on their journey to recovery.

“The Tampa YMCA is excited to launch this partnership as we activate the influence of our collective brands to positively impact our community,” said Matt Mitchell, President and CEO of Tampa Metropolitan YMCA. “As a non-profit charitable organization, the Y relies on the generosity and support of partners like the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well as our dedicated donors, to make programs like the Thriver’s Club—and many others—accessible and affordable to all who need them. The “Patch with a Purpose” program will help to ensure that we can continue to empower our community to live their healthiest and most fulfilled lives.”

About Patch with a Purpose

The Tampa Bay Lightning launched the "Patch with a Purpose" program, featuring the National Hockey League’s first-ever purpose-driven jersey patch with a $1 million Club donation. In a commitment to extend the organization’s impact beyond the ice and into the Tampa Bay community, the program will feature the Lightning pledging more than $1 million to support local, non-profit organizations in the initial five years of the program.

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA and AdventHealth are the founding partners of the “Patch with a Purpose” program and integral to the Bay Area community giving initiatives.

Centered on bettering the lives of local residents, the “Patch with a Purpose” program serves as a reflection of the Lightning’s core values as a community-focused organization. It leverages the Lightning brand’s power and reach to support local, non-profit organizations and their community-based programs. All dollars from the “Patch with a Purpose” program will stay within the Tampa Bay area, helping to expand programming focused on critical community needs.

For more information about “Patch with a Purpose” visit our website at www.nhl.com/lightning/community/patch-with-a-purpose or to purchase tickets for tonight’s game, visit www.nhl.com/lightning/tickets/.