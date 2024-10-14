Lightning to host food & supply drive to support local relief efforts

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are calling on fans and community members to join their efforts in supporting local relief organizations by participating in a collection drive at two upcoming home games. The drive will benefit three key community partners: Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries, and the University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC).

Fans attending the Lightning games on Tuesday, October 15 and Thursday, October 17 can contribute by donating essential items pre-game, starting at 5 p.m., on Ford Thunder Alley, just outside AMALIE Arena. The collection will begin prior to each game and aims to provide critical support for local families and individuals in need.

Donations of the following items are encouraged:

Non-perishable food (canned fruits & vegetables, canned proteins, peanut butter, cereal & granola bars, family-sized juice, shelf-stable milk, dry goods)

(canned fruits & vegetables, canned proteins, peanut butter, cereal & granola bars, family-sized juice, shelf-stable milk, dry goods) Manual can openers & wrapped plastic utensils

Cleaning supplies (trash bags, sanitizing wipes, laundry detergent pods)

(trash bags, sanitizing wipes, laundry detergent pods) Hygiene items

Diapers & baby formula

Fans are encouraged to bring their donations to Ford Thunder Alley before heading into the arena to cheer on the Lightning. Every contribution, big or small, will make a difference in helping local families.

For more information on the collection drive and how to get involved, please visit TampaBayLightning.com/Donate.