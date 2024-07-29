Lightning single game tickets go on sale to the general public August 16

The Lightning will play all teams in the NHL at least twice, once home and once away

By Press Release
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced that single-game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16 at www.Ticketmaster.com. The 2024-25 Lightning regular season is presented by AdventHealth. 

Special, single-game pre-sales will begin with Bolt for Life Members on Tuesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. The Lightning Priority Access Club, Flex Plan holders, those with Chase credit cards and recipients of the Lightning Insider Newsletter will also have access to advanced pre-sales. Bolts fans who are not subscribed to the newsletter can join and be part of the pre-sale by visiting www.nhl.com/lightning/fans/subscription-center.

The Lightning will play all teams in the NHL a minimum of two times. The Bolts will take on each team in their division four times with the exceptions of the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, which they will play three times. They will play each team in the Metropolitan Division three times and battle all Western Conference opponents twice (once home and once away).

The Bolts will play an even split of 41 home and road games once again and will have their longest home stand of the season with five consecutive games at AMALIE Arena from January 28 through February 6. The longest road trips of the year will consist of four games, with Tampa Bay set to tackle four separate, four-game trips in 2024-25.

The Lightning will play a total of 12 back-to-back matchups while only one set will feature consecutive contests at AMALIE Arena, a December 28 game against the New York Rangers and a December 29 tilt versus the Canadiens. Seven of the 12 back-to-backs will see both games played on the road, while four will be split with one matchup as the home team and the other as the visitor.

The Bolts will play a total of 15 games during their busiest months of the season in January and March, with March featuring seven games at AMALIE Arena, tied with November for the most games at home in a single month in 2024-25. Conversely, the Lightning’s busiest month away from home will be January, which will see Tampa Bay skate in 10 contests on the road.

