Lightning reduce training camp roster by seven

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by seven today, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 26 players remaining on the team’s roster with 15 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.

Forwards Dylan Duke, Scott Sabourin and Wojciech Stachowiak, along with defenseman Roman Schmidt, have been assigned to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, forwards Nicholas Abruzzese, Boris Katchouk and Jakob Pelletier have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment.

To view the current Lightning training camp roster, please see below: