Lightning re-assign defensemen Declan Carlile to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Declan Carlile to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 25, has played in nine games with Tampa Bay this season, recording one goal and a plus-one rating while averaging 12:53 of time on ice. Since making his season debut November 18 versus New Jersey, Carlile has blocked eight shots and logged nine hits, ranking fifth and sixth (tied) among all Lightning skaters, respectively.

A native of Hartland, Michigan, Carlile has skated in 15 games with Syracuse this season, registering two goals and 10 points with 45 shots on goal while leading all Crunch defensemen for points, assists (8, tied), shots on goal and power-play goals (1). Carlile has appeared in 210 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, recording 24 goals, 80 points and 146 penalty minutes with a plus-52 rating.

Carlile was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.