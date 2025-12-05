The Backcheck: Lightning comeback thwarted by Penguins in dramatic finish

The Penguins’ 4-3 win over the Bolts delivered plenty of theater for fans of both sides at Benchmark International Arena Thursday night.

Evgeni Malkin powered the Pens with an assist and two goals, including the game-winner with under three minutes left to play. Brandon Hagel made up for a costly turnover with two goals and an exceptional third period to lead a furious Bolts comeback. The Lightning’s onslaught of 40 shots on goal were stifled by a lights-out performance from Tristan Jarry. And the NHL’s Situation Room delivered quite the situation—reversing a game-tying Nikita Kucherov one-timer with under a minute left in regulation.

The Lightning gained steam early with a number of good looks in the first period, including a breakaway chance by Hagel off two picturesque passes about a minute into play. But Jarry was there for all of them.

"Jarry saved us," Malkin said after the game. "I know I scored two goals, but Jarry was the best player tonight."

Pittsburg went on to kill two Lightning power play chances before getting a power play goal of their own to go up 1-0 in the first.

The Bolts opened the second period with another power play killed by Pittsburgh, tilting the offensive momentum in favor of the road team. That’s when Malkin did most of his damage, leading the way with a goal and an assist to carry the Penguins up 3-0.

"We got away from our game in the second period,” defenseman Darryn Raddysh said. “And they took advantage."

Fortunately for the Bolts, Raddysh found Nikita Kucherov with a pinpoint cross-ice pass for a chip-in at the tail end of the period, leaving a window open for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning then staged an impressive rally in the third period powered by two Brandon Hagel goals to tie things up with under nine minutes left to play.