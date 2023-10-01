Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 30 today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 26 players remaining on the team’s roster.
The following players have been assigned:
Allard, Tristan
Alnefelt, Hugo
Brown, Logan
Carlile, Declan
Carroll, Joe
Chaffee, Mitchell*
Crozier, Max
Day, Sean*
Dumont, Gabriel
Dureau, Jaydon
Edmonds, Lucas
Element, Shawn
Finley, Jack
Fitzpatrick, Evan
Gaudreau, Ben
Goncalves, Gage
Groshev, Maxim
Henault, Louka
Koepke, Cole
Lilleberg, Emil
MacArthur, Bennett
Myers, Philippe
Robert, Felix
Schmidt, Roman
Stephens, Devante
Szturc, Gabriel
Thompson, Jack
Usau, Ilya
Walcott, Daniel
Walker, Daniel
*Must clear waivers