Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson shines in preseason debut

Mishkin's Musings: A refresher on where and how to access Lightning Radio

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy undergoes successful surgical procedure

Tampa Bay Lightning take down Nashville Predators in OT

Tampa Bay Lightning reduce training camp roster by four

Tampa Bay Lightning drop preseason opener to Carolina Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning feel fresh and confident in first on-ice practice of training camp

Tampa Bay Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning rally to draw with Carolina Hurricanes

Five Bolts to watch at the Rookie Showcase

New contract secured, forward Tanner Jeannot set for first full season with Tampa Bay Lightning

Lightning sign forward Tyler Motte to a one-year contract

Lightning statement regarding forward Josh Archibald

The best of what we learned from the new Bolts’ Twitter AMAs

Tampa Bay Lightning sign defenseman Darren Raddysh to a two-year contract extension

Tampa Bay Lightning lock up forward Brandon Hagel on another long-term deal

Tampa Bay Lightning sign Brandon Hagel to an eight-year contract extension

John Rosso brings experience as a player, coach and scout into new role

Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

Tampa Bay now has 26 players remaining on the roster

20230930_TBLvNSH - p11715
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 30 today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 26 players remaining on the team’s roster.

The following players have been assigned:

Allard, Tristan

Alnefelt, Hugo

Brown, Logan

Carlile, Declan

Carroll, Joe

Chaffee, Mitchell*

Crozier, Max

Day, Sean*

Dumont, Gabriel

Dureau, Jaydon

Edmonds, Lucas

Element, Shawn

Finley, Jack

Fitzpatrick, Evan

Gaudreau, Ben

Goncalves, Gage

Groshev, Maxim

Henault, Louka

Koepke, Cole

Lilleberg, Emil

MacArthur, Bennett

Myers, Philippe

Robert, Felix

Schmidt, Roman

Stephens, Devante

Szturc, Gabriel

Thompson, Jack

Usau, Ilya

Walcott, Daniel

Walker, Daniel

*Must clear waivers