Lightning reduce training camp roster by 30

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reduced their training camp roster by 30 today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Tampa Bay now has 26 players remaining on the team’s roster.

The following players have been assigned:

Allard, Tristan

Alnefelt, Hugo

Brown, Logan

Carlile, Declan

Carroll, Joe

Chaffee, Mitchell*

Crozier, Max

Day, Sean*

Dumont, Gabriel

Dureau, Jaydon

Edmonds, Lucas

Element, Shawn

Finley, Jack

Fitzpatrick, Evan

Gaudreau, Ben

Goncalves, Gage

Groshev, Maxim

Henault, Louka

Koepke, Cole

Lilleberg, Emil

MacArthur, Bennett

Myers, Philippe

Robert, Felix

Schmidt, Roman

Stephens, Devante

Szturc, Gabriel

Thompson, Jack

Usau, Ilya

Walcott, Daniel

Walker, Daniel

*Must clear waivers