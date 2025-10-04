Lightning recall six skaters, assign G Brandon Halverson to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Dylan Duke, Boris Katchouk, Scott Sabourin and Wojciech Stachowiak, along with defensemen Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Roman Schmidt, from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, goaltender Brandon Halverson has been assigned to AHL Syracuse.

Tampa Bay now has 32 players on the team’s roster with 19 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders.

To view the current Lightning training camp roster, please see below or click here.