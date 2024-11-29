Lightning recall goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Matt Tomkins from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Tomkins, 6-foot-4, 191 pounds, has played in eight games for the Crunch this season, posting a 3.12 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. He has appeared in a total of 73 career AHL games with Syracuse and the Rockford IceHogs, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage with a 29-37-6 record.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has played in six career NHL games, all with the Lightning, during the 2023-24 season. He has recorded a 3-2-1 record with an .892 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average.

Tomkins was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023.