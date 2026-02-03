Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, has played in nine games with the Bolts this season, recording one goal and three points with 63 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has skated in 56 career NHL games between the Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, registering three goals, 11 points and 121 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played in 24 games with Syracuse this season, logging six goals and eight points with 22 penalty minutes and four game-winning goals. He has appeared in 556 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, recording 94 goals and 189 points with 1,245 penalty minutes.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.