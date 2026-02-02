The Backcheck: Bolts celebrate Stadium Series with biggest comeback in team history

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh described the volume and energy behind the home team at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night as a “roar”.
And to put it lightly, the Lightning gave their fans every reason to shout at the 2026 NHL Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series—Tampa Bay pulled off the greatest comeback in franchise history, overcoming a four-goal deficit to win for the first time ever in a 6-5 shootout win over the Boston Bruins.
The Lightning trailed the Bruins 5-1 in the second period but then scored four unanswered goals to force extra hockey. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped all three Bruins in the shootout, and Jake Guentzel buried the lone goal in the third round for the win.
Sunday’s turning point came in an unexpected way.
With Tampa Bay trailing by four goals in the second period, Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman punched a helmet-less Lightning forward Brandon Hagel in front of the Bruins net. Vasilevskiy took exception and skated to center ice, where he and Swayman dropped the gloves for the first-ever goalie fight in NHL outdoor game history and the first of Vasilevskiy’s NHL career.
"I just saw Sway was swinging the blocker a little bit on Hags, so it was just a reflex to run to the red line and challenge him, and he accepted,” Vasilevskiy said. “So big thanks to him. I thought he was great throughout the game in net and in the fight as well. So just again, big thanks to him for giving me my first one in the NHL.”
The fight ignited the greatest comeback in franchise history—Sunday marked the first time a Lightning team has ever overcome a four-goal deficit to win a game, and they did so in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 65,000 fans in an unusually frigid Tampa.
“Unbelievable. He’s a competitor,” McDonagh said of Vasilevskiy postgame. “You never question that out of him. His passion, his grit. He’s a Stanley Cup champion for a reason, and he’s just adding to his legacy here tonight with showing everybody he’s got some heavy lefts. He got us into the fight, for sure.”