Nikita Kucherov named NHL's 1st Star of January

NEW YORK (Feb. 1, 2026) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak and Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of January presented by GEICO.
FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov, who will play host to Pastrnak and the Bruins in tonight’s 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series (6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, SN, TVAS), paced the League with 22 assists and 31 points in 13 games (9-22—31) to lift the Lightning (34-14-4, 72 points) into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference on the strength of an 11-1-1 January (23 points) – Tampa Bay’s fourth-highest point total in any calendar month behind December 2018 (13-0-1, 27 points), February 2019 (12‑1-2, 26 points) and January 2004 (11-3-2, 24 points). January marked Kucherov’s third career 30-point month, after April 2022 (14-17—31 in 16 GP) and December 2018 (9-21—30 in 14 GP), making him the eighth player in NHL history to achieve the feat at least three times. He found the scoresheet in 12 of his 13 appearances, highlighted by a League-best 10 multi-point performances including: his eighth career five-point effort (Jan. 3 at SJS: 1‑4—5), two four-point outings (Jan. 10 at PHI: 2-2—4 and Jan. 24 at CBJ: 1-3—4) and a pair of three-point games (Jan. 1 at LAK: 1-2—3 and Jan. 20 vs. SJS: 0-3—3). The 32-year-old Kucherov additionally ranked among the top January performers in even-strength points (1st; 20), power-play assists (1st; 9), power-play points (1st; 11), even-strength assists (2nd; 13), plus/minus (t‑5th; +14), even-strength goals (t-9th; 7) and goals (t-13th; 9). The two-time reigning Art Ross Trophy winner sits third in the League with 27-55—82 overall this season (48 GP), also placing among the leading NHLers in points per game (2nd; 1.71), assists (2nd; 55), even-strength assists (2nd; 36), even-strength points (2nd; 57) and multi-point performances (t-2nd; 29).