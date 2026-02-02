Rob Higgins honored as Lightning Community Hero, presented by Jabil

TAMPA, FL – The Tampa Bay Lightning honored Rob Higgins as the Lightning Community Hero this evening during the first period of tonight’s game against the Boston Bruins. Higgins, who received a $100,000 donation from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, will donate the funds to University of South Florida (USF) Health, Coop’s Catch for Kids, presented by Heritage Insurance, USF Foundation Stampede for Women, Moffitt Cancer Center and Coaching Love.

Higgins, Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission from 2004 through 2025 and current Chief Executive Officer of USF Athletics, has led the way over the last 20 years when the Tampa Bay community has hosted national sporting events. Rob has fearlessly led his team, civic partners, sponsors and thousands of volunteers, allowing Tampa Bay to shine on the worldwide stage while generating millions of dollars in economic impact.

Higgins became the 658th Lightning Community Hero since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community. Through tonight’s game, the Lightning Foundation has granted $35.32 million to 721 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.