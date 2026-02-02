Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Feb. 2, 2026) – Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Feb. 1.
Vasilevskiy went 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout to push the Lightning (35-14-4, 74 points) to the top of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He earned his 42nd career shutout with 28 saves in a 2-0 win versus the Utah Mammoth Jan. 26 before yielding one goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 29. Vasilevskiy then made 29 saves, and denied all three shootout attempts, as Tampa Bay rallied from a 5-1 deficit for a 6-5 triumph against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series – held Feb. 1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 64,617 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy, buoyed by a 14-0-1 record in his last 15 appearances dating to Dec. 20, places among the top two in the NHL in goals-against average (1st; 2.12), wins (t-1st; 25) and save percentage (2nd; .919) through 35 total games this season (25-7-3).