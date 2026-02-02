Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

SECOND STAR – ANDREI VASILEVSKIY, G, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING

Vasilevskiy went 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average, .930 save percentage and one shutout to push the Lightning (35-14-4, 74 points) to the top of the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference. He earned his 42nd career shutout with 28 saves in a 2-0 win versus the Utah Mammoth Jan. 26 before yielding one goal on 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Jan. 29. Vasilevskiy then made 29 saves, and denied all three shootout attempts, as Tampa Bay rallied from a 5-1 deficit for a 6-5 triumph against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series – held Feb. 1 in front of a sold-out crowd of 64,617 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. The 31-year-old Vasilevskiy, buoyed by a 14-0-1 record in his last 15 appearances dating to Dec. 20, places among the top two in the NHL in goals-against average (1st; 2.12), wins (t-1st; 25) and save percentage (2nd; .919) through 35 total games this season (25-7-3).