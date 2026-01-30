TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of January. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $35.22 million to 721 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.
Lightning honor January Community Heroes, presented by Jabil
Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant for charities of their choice
January 6
654th Community Heroes: Alyssa Fessett & Dr. Lindsey Waxman
Donation Recipients: The Florida Aquarium
January 20
655th Community Hero: Tim Traud
Donation Recipient: Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
January 26
656th Community Hero: Deborah Hill
Donation Recipient: Bridges of Hope Kitchen
January 29
657th Community Hero: Carol Conaway
Donation Recipient: Suncoast Voices for Children
About the Community Hero Program
During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.
