Lightning honor January Community Heroes, presented by Jabil

Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant for charities of their choice

By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the Lightning Community Heroes for the month of January. Each Community Hero received a $50,000 grant from the Lightning Foundation and the Lightning Community Hero program, presented by Jabil, that will be designated to the charities of their choice. Since the Vinik Family introduced the Lightning Community Hero Program in 2011-12 with a $10 million, five-season commitment to the Tampa Bay community, the Lightning Foundation has granted $35.22 million to 721 unique nonprofits in the Greater Tampa Bay area. For more information on this month’s Community Heroes, please click here.

January 6

654th Community Heroes: Alyssa Fessett & Dr. Lindsey Waxman

Donation Recipients: The Florida Aquarium

January 20

655th Community Hero: Tim Traud

Donation Recipient: Crisis Center of Tampa Bay

January 26

656th Community Hero: Deborah Hill

Donation Recipient: Bridges of Hope Kitchen

January 29

657th Community Hero: Carol Conaway

Donation Recipient: Suncoast Voices for Children

About the Community Hero Program

During the summer of 2021, the Vinik Family announced that the Community Hero program would continue its commitment with an additional $10 million through the 2025-26 season. Upon joining the ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning in October 2024, Doug Ostrover, Marc Lipschultz and their families have teamed up with the Vinik Family to contribute to the program and ensure its continued success and lasting impact across the Tampa Bay community.

For more information on the Community Hero Program, please click here.

