Nuts & Bolts: Let's take it outside

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™️ on Sunday:

When: Sunday, February 1 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL

Pregame Show: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow (5:30-6:30 p.m.)

TV Coverage: ESPN

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves

Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg

Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Nick Paul

Defensemen

JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday against the Boston Bruins...Tampa Bay is 1-0-0 against the Bruins this season, winning a 4-3 game on Oct. 13 in Boston... Pontus Holmberg had 1-1—2 including the game-winner, and Anthony Cirelli had 2-0—2...Jonas Johansson made 30 saves in the win...Tampa Bay holds a 40-64-19 all-time record against the Bruins and will play Boston twice more this season after Sunday...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise career scoring leader versus the Bruins with 20-29—49 in 50 games, and Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 11-24—35 in 57 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 11-13-2 with a .912 career save percentage against Boston to go with one shutout and a 2.69 goals against average...Johansson has a 2-0-0 career record and an .883 save percentage versus the Bruins, with both games coming as a Bolt.

The Road Ahead

Tuesday, February 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Thursday, February 5 vs. Florida Panthers

Wednesday, February 25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs