Nuts & Bolts: Let's take it outside

For the first time in franchise history, the Bolts will host an outdoor game in Tampa Bay

TBLvsBOS_020126_Nuts&Bolts
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series™️ on Sunday:

When: Sunday, February 1 - 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
Pregame Show: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow (5:30-6:30 p.m.)
TV Coverage: ESPN
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Thursday's game (subject to change)
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Dominic James - Gage Goncalves
Zemgus Girgensons - Yanni Gourde - Pontus Holmberg
Oliver Bjorkstrand - Jack Finley - Nick Paul

Defensemen
JJ Moser - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak
Declan Carlile - Max Crozier

Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson

Sunday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will host the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday against the Boston Bruins...Tampa Bay is 1-0-0 against the Bruins this season, winning a 4-3 game on Oct. 13 in Boston... Pontus Holmberg had 1-1—2 including the game-winner, and Anthony Cirelli had 2-0—2...Jonas Johansson made 30 saves in the win...Tampa Bay holds a 40-64-19 all-time record against the Bruins and will play Boston twice more this season after Sunday...Vincent Lecavalier is the franchise career scoring leader versus the Bruins with 20-29—49 in 50 games, and Victor Hedman leads active Bolts with 11-24—35 in 57 games...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is 11-13-2 with a .912 career save percentage against Boston to go with one shutout and a 2.69 goals against average...Johansson has a 2-0-0 career record and an .883 save percentage versus the Bruins, with both games coming as a Bolt.

The Road Ahead
Tuesday, February 3 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Thursday, February 5 vs. Florida Panthers
Wednesday, February 25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

