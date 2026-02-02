Sights & Sounds from the most epic game in Lightning history 

The word “epic” tends to get thrown around too often and too casually these days.

But Sunday night’s game at Raymond James Stadium was the definition.

From now on, when considering using the word "epic" for anything, you have to stop and ask yourself, “Is this on the same level as the 2026 Stadium Series between the Lightning and the Bruins?” And if it’s not, just let it be. Find a new word.

Everything surrounding Tampa Bay’s 6-5 shootout win over Boston—both on and off the ice—was like something out of an SNL “Stefon” playbook. The game had everything. Pirates, fireworks, colonials in tricorn hats, coaches in feathered fedoras, goalies punching each other, and the fastest goal in Stadium Series history.

Naturally, all of this called for a round of Sights & Sounds: a log of obscure thoughts and observations from everything Stadium Series had to offer. Which it turns out, was more than anyone imagined.