Recap: Lightning 4, Jets 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning never trailed on Thursday night, beating the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at Benchmark International Arena.

The win improves the Lightning to 34-14-4 this season.

Dominic James and Darren Raddysh gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead before the Jets got one goal back on a tipped shot, but Yanni Gourde reclaimed the two-goal lead minutes later.

An empty-net goal from Nikita Kucherov sealed the win for the home team.

Raddysh led the Lightning with three points, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 22 saves in the win.

Tampa Bay will now take the game outdoors when they host the Boston Bruins for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.

Scoring summary

First period

TBL 1, WPG 0

14:58 Dominic James (5) - Darren Raddysh, JJ Moser

Rookie Dominic James gave the Lightning the game’s first lead by breaking in alone and burying his shot through the legs of Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Shots on goal: WPG 11, TBL 10

Second period

TBL 2, WPG 0

1:37 Darren Raddysh (15) - Yanni Gourde, Zemgus Girgensons

The Lightning extended the lead on a Darren Raddysh slap shot from the right point.

TBL 2, WPG 1

12:25 Kyle Connor (24) - Dylan Samberg, Mark Scheifele

The Jets made their way onto the scoreboard with a deflection in the second period.

TBL 3, WPG 1

15:16 Yanni Gourde (7) - Nikita Kucherov, Raddysh

Yanni Gourde potted a redirected shot from the high slot with the Lightning attacking at 6-on-5 during a delayed penalty call against the Jets.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, WPG 8

Third period

TBL 4, WPG 1

18:57 Kucherov (27) - Gourde, Girgensons - EN

Kucherov ended the night with an empty-net goal.

Total shots: TBL 37, WPG 23