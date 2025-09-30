Lightning recall forward Scott Sabourin from AHL Syracuse

Sabourin skated in 68 games with the San Jose Barracuda last season

Sabourin
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, skated in 68 games with the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League last season, serving as an alternate captain and recording 10 goals and 25 points with three game-winners and 111 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has appeared in 532 career AHL games between the Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, registering 88 goals and 181 points with 1,223 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played 47 career NHL games between the Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs and San Jose Sharks, recording two goals and eight points with 58 penalty minutes. Making his NHL debut with Ottawa on October 2, 2019, versus Toronto, Sabourin scored his first career goal with his first shot on net and finished the contest with four hits and a plus-1 rating.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013.

