Lightning recall F Conor Sheary from Syracuse, re-assign G Matt Tomkins

TAMPA BAY –The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Conor Sheary from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League and re-assigned goaltender Matt Tomkins to the Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sheary, 32, has skated in three games with the Lightning this season, averaging 11:01 time on ice per contest. The 5-foot-8, 182-pound forward has appeared in 60 career games with Tampa Bay, posting four goals and 15 points with 50 shots on goal.

In 11 games with Syracuse this season, Sheary has recorded three goals and seven points with a plus-2 rating.

Tomkins, 30, has played in eight games for the Crunch this season, posting a 3.12 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. He has appeared in a total of 73 career AHL games with Syracuse and the Rockford IceHogs, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage with a 29-37-6 record.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has played in six career NHL games, all with the Lightning, during the 2023-24 season. He has recorded a 3-2-1 record with an .892 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average.