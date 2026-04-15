Tampa Bay Lightning recall F Mitchell Chaffee, Jakob Pelletier, reassign F Conor Geekie to AHL Syracuse Crunch

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Mitchell Chaffee and Jakob Pelletier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. In addition, forward Conor Geekie has been reassigned to AHL Syracuse.

Chaffee, 28, has skated in 54 games with the Crunch this season, logging 24 goals and 57 points with seven power-play goals. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward ranks third for goals and fourth for points among all Syracuse skaters, while his 33 assists are good for fifth. Chaffee has appeared in 177 career AHL games between the Crunch and Iowa Wild, recording 66 goals and 146 points with a plus-40 rating and 23 power-play goals.

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Chaffee has played in 10 games with Tampa Bay this season, registering 24 hits while averaging 9:11 of time on ice. He has skated in 108 career NHL games between the Lightning and Minnesota Wild, recording 16 goals and 25 points with four power-play goals. Chaffee was originally undrafted and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2023.

Pelletier, 25, has played in 63 games with Syracuse this season, recording 28 goals and 77 points to lead the AHL for scoring while ranking third for assists (50) and tied for eighth for goals. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward has also netted five shorthanded goals this season, tied for the most among all AHL skaters. Pelletier has skated in 202 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, logging 79 goals and 207 points with 13 game-winning tallies.

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier has played in four contests with Tampa Bay this season, firing three shots on goal while averaging 8:53 of time on ice. He has appeared in 90 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with three game-winners. Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

Geekie, 21, has skated in 56 games with Syracuse this season, recording 17 goals and 59 points with a plus-13 rating and seven power-play goals. He ranks second among all Crunch skaters for assists (42) and points while his 17 goals are good for fourth. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward has played in 80 career AHL games, all with Syracuse, logging 28 goals and 79 points with 15 power-play tallies.

A native of Strathclair, Manitoba, Geekie has appeared in 14 games with the Lightning this season, registering one goal and three points while averaging 9:54 of time on ice. He has skated in 66 career NHL games, all with the Bolts, recording nine goals and 17 points with three game-winning tallies. Geekie was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the first round, 11th overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft and was acquired by Tampa Bay via trade on June 29, 2024.