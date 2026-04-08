Lightning re-assign F Dylan Duke to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Dylan Duke to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Duke, 23, has appeared in 67 games for the Crunch this season, logging 31 goals and 55 points to go along with 36 penalty minutes. The 5-foot-10, 184-pound forward leads Syracuse skaters for goals and power-play goals (17), while ranking tied for third for points. His 31 goals rank tied for third among all AHL skaters and his 17 power-play tallies lead the AHL. Duke has seen action in 132 career AHL games across three seasons, all with the Crunch, and has tallied 51 goals and 95 points. The Strongsville, Ohio, native has played in three career NHL games, all with the Lightning, and scored a goal on his first shot in his debut on February 8, 2025, at Detroit.

Duke was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the fourth round, 126th overall, of the 2021 NHL Draft.